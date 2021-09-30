Ansonia Nature Center and Ansonia Public Library Partnered Program

Nature’s Explorers
October 20, 27 and November 3, 10/10-11:30am
Ansonia Nature and Recreation Center, 10 Deerfield Lane, Ansonia, CT 06401
TUITION: $40 per 4-week session
Contact/Registration: 203-736-1053 or ansnaturectr@ansoniact.org
October and November-Join the Nature Center and Public Library for this 4-week session geared for children ages 2–5 years old with an adult explorer. These outdoor classes will be fun exploring and learning through play. We will learn about nature and science while hiking with ANC’s Ranger Dan and reading with APL’s Ms. Jen. We’ll end with a snack! Every class is outside, so dress for the weather! Email to ansnaturectr@ansoniact.org to sign up.
“Dedicated to creating a lifelong connection to nature.” Our mission is to foster environmental stewardship that connects our communities to the natural world of the Lower Naugatuck River Valley, and balance the demand for recreation with the need for conservation. Our 156 -acre nature preserve is located at 10 Deerfield Lane, Ansonia, CT. For more information, visit ansnaturectr@ansoniact.org.