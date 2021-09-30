Ansonia Nature Center and Ansonia Public Library Partnered Program

Nature’s Explorers

October 20, 27 and November 3, 10/10-11:30am

Ansonia Nature and Recreation Center, 10 Deerfield Lane, Ansonia, CT 06401

TUITION: $40 per 4-week session

Contact/Registration: 203-736-1053 or ansnaturectr@ansoniact.org

October and November-Join the Nature Center and Public Library for this 4-week session geared for children ages 2–5 years old with an adult explorer. These outdoor classes will be fun exploring and learning through play. We will learn about nature and science while hiking with ANC’s Ranger Dan and reading with APL’s Ms. Jen. We’ll end with a snack! Every class is outside, so dress for the weather! Email to ansnaturectr@ansoniact.org to sign up.