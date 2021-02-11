AngelsforAthletes Challenge Benefits Special Olympics

The #AngelsforAthletes Challenge is a fun way everyone can support Special Olympics Connecticut athletes this winter. Here’s how:

Make a snow angel and have a friend or family member take a photo or video;

Sign up and make a donation by visiting org and clicking on #AngelsforAthletes;

Post the photo or video of your snow angel on Facebook or Instagram with the hashtag #AngelsforAthletes and challenge three (3) friends to do the same by tagging them in your post.

No snow where you are or don’t like the cold? Snow angels do not need to be the traditional kind, created outside in the snow. You can make your angel in the grass, on the beach, on the floor filled with toys or wrapping paper, or wearing a costume. The possibilities are endless and the more creative the better!

To find out more, go to soct.org or email specialolympicsct@soct.org and follow Special Olympics Connecticut on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

Special Olympics Connecticut provides year-round sports training and competitions for more than 12,000 athletes of all ages with intellectual disabilities and Unified Sports® partners – their teammates without disabilities. Through the joy of sport, the Special Olympics movement transforms lives and communities throughout the state and in 193 countries around the world by promoting good health and fitness and inspiring inclusion and respect for people of all abilities, on and off the playing field (www.soct.org).

Partner Sponsors: Bozzuto’s Inc., Enterprise, ESPN, Eversource Energy, The Frederick A. DeLuca Foundation, The Hometown Foundation, Law Enforcement Torch Run, NBC Connecticut and Telemundo Connecticut, TD Bank, Raytheon Technologies and WWE.

Year-Round Suppliers: Adams Hometown Markets/IGA Hometown Supermarkets, Coca-Cola Beverages Northeast, Connecticut Portable Storage/PODS, Marcus Communications, N&D Sports, Poland Spring, State of Connecticut Judicial Branch Community Service and WORX.