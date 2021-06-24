An Afternoon of Irish Blarney

The Friends of the Case Memorial Library is presenting a program of Irish songs, stories and humor performed by Tom O’Carroll on July 11 (rain date July 25) at 2:00pm outdoors on the Prown Terrace at the rear of the library.

Originally from Dublin, Tom accompanies his vocals on guitar, a bodhran (Irish goat skin drum) and a humble instrument called a tin whistle which he describes as “a little horn with six holes in it. You puff in one end and sometimes music occurs.”

Tom has been sharing songs of the Emerald Isle since the 1970s. He says he can’t learn a song without knowing its background. When he performs, he says a few words to set a scene, so the experience is meaningful to listeners. Tom has been a featured performer in libraries, colleges, festivals, concerts and pubs throughout the U.S., Canada, and even in Seoul, Korea. His audiences are sure to be delighted by a variety of musical sounds and songs interspersed with anecdotes about Irish history, culture, folklore and genealogy.

The program is open to the public. Registration is required and may be made online at www.casememoriallibrary.org/events or by calling 203-891-2170. Guests are asked to follow the state mandate for masks and social distancing and to bring beach chairs.