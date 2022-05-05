Amy Chai Announces Bid for 3rd Congressional District ‘Independent Party and Libertarian Party Join to Endorse’

Dr. Amy Chai a physician, licensed epidemiologist, addiction specialist author, and elderly caregiver said in advance of announcement, “Most people are not aware that half of American voters don’t identify as either Republican or Democrat,” she said. “Fifty percent of voters don’t have a political home. I hope to change that.”

Chai will also highlight education issues during this time of Covid. Chai’s expertise is that she was awarded a US Presidential Teacher award from the Obama administration in 2011 after homeschooling her middle and high school children.