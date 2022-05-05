Orange’s Exclusive Newspaper | Mailed Free to Every Home & Business in Orange
Top Banner
Recent News
Side Banner Right
Side Banner Right
Side Banner Left
Home
Town Depts. & Agencies

Amy Chai Announces Bid for 3rd Congressional District ‘Independent Party and Libertarian Party Join to Endorse’

Date:
in: Town Depts. & Agencies
Amy Chai Announces Bid for 3rd Congressional District ‘Independent Party and Libertarian Party Join to Endorse’

Amy ChaiDr. Amy Chai a physician, licensed epidemiologist, addiction specialist author, and elderly caregiver said in advance of announcement, “Most people are not aware that half of American voters don’t identify as either Republican or Democrat,” she said.  “Fifty percent of voters don’t have a political home.  I hope to change that.”

Chai will also highlight education issues during this time of Covid.  Chai’s expertise is that she was awarded a US Presidential Teacher award from the Obama administration in 2011 after homeschooling her middle and high school children.

Tags:

Related posts

X