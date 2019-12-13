Amity Team Advances to “Round of 64” in International Debate Contest

The Brewer Foundation and New York University are pleased to announce the high school debate teams advancing into the “Top 64” round of the 19th annual International Public Policy Forum (IPPF). By advancing, the students remain eligible to win a $10,000 grand prize and an all-expenses-paid trip to the IPPF Finals in New York City.

The IPPF is the first and only international debate competition that gives high school students the opportunity to engage in written and oral debates on issues of public policy.

This year, the IPPF received qualifying round essays from more than 150 teams, representing schools in 28 U.S. states and 19 countries. Each essay affirmed or negated the IPPF topic, “Resolved: When in conflict, a nation’s self-interest should outweigh its international commitments to migrants.”

Submitted essays were reviewed by a committee of judges that determined the “Top 64” teams based on the overall quality of each 2800-word essay. “The IPPF presents an exciting opportunity for high school students to engage in issue-oriented advocacy – competing against some of the best debate teams in the world,” says William A. Brewer III, founder of the Brewer Foundation and Chairman of the IPPF Advisory Board. “The Top 64 teams now enter into written elimination rounds that will test their research, writing and advocacy skills.”

The Round of 64 begins immediately. Teams will volley a series of essays back and forth via email.

A panel of judges will review the essays in the order they are presented, and the winning schools will advance to the “Top 32” round. The process continues until the final eight teams are

named.

The “Elite 8” teams earn an all-expenses-paid trip to the IPPF Finals in New York City April 24-26, 2020. In New York teams compete in oral debates in front of a panel of judges that includes professionals in law, business, politics, debate and academia. The IPPF Champion will be awarded a $10,000 grand prize and the Brewer Cup.

The “Round of 64” Amity Regional High School, Woodbridge, Connecticut team:

Students: Kevin Lu, Margaret Luo, Arnav Paliwal, Peter Scully, Jack Tajmajer, Zhengyang Wang, Weiss Yuan, Wendy Zhang

The IPPF was founded in 2001 by the Brewer Foundation and is now jointly administered with New York University. The program is available to all high schools around the world – public and private – for free. The IPPF is endorsed by leading forensic agencies, such as the National Association for Urban Debate Leagues, the International Debate Education Association, the Impact Coalition, Associated Leaders of Urban Debate Leagues, and the National Debate Coaches Association.

The Brewer Foundation is a private, non-profit organization funded by companies, individuals and the national litigation firm of Brewer, Attorneys & Counselors. With offices in New York and Dallas, the Foundation has achieved widespread recognition for its efforts to create, fund and manage a variety of educational outreach programs. Visit the IPPF at www.ippfdebate.com, www.facebook.com/ippfdebate, or on Twitter at @IPPF1. For more information, contact Katherine Leal Unmuth, Brewer Foundation, 214-653-4832/hkc@brewerattorneys.com.