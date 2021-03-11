Amity Students Excel at CT-STEM Fair

The Connecticut Science, Technology, and Engineering Fair is held annually in February. Students from all over CT compete. This year over 260 projects were judged in five categories. We are proud to announce that Amity Regional High School students from the Science Research Program took 21 out of 27 places awarded, including winning first place in all five categories! Our Amity students also swept the “Teams” category winning all four places. Each year CT-STEM fair sponsors five projects to move on to the CT Science and Engineering Fair. All five sponsorships were awarded to Amity students. Congratulations to our winners!

The complete list of winners can be found here at https://ctstemfoundation.org/2021/02/23/2021-ct-stem-fair-results/.