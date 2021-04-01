Orange’s Exclusive Newspaper | Mailed Free to Every Home & Business in Orange
Top Banner
Recent News
Side Banner Right
Side Banner Right
Side Banner Left
Home
Education

Amity Science Bowl Comes in First in Statewide Competition

Date:
in: Education
Amity Science Bowl Comes in First in Statewide Competition

amity science bowl logoOn Saturday March 13, the Amity Science Bowl team qualified for nationals by winning the statewide competition.  The team was made up of five seniors:  Peter Scully (co-captain), Arnav Paliwal (co-captain), Eugene Chang, Andy Kim, and Adarsh Kongani.  Science Bowl is a Jeopardy-style team competition run by the US Department of Energy since 1991.  Questions test students’ knowledge of the STEM fields (biology, physics, chemistry, earth science, astronomy, and math) in a fast-paced format.  Amity’s Science Bowl team is a relatively new club at Amity founded by Arnav and Peter at the end of their freshman year.  If anyone is interested in joining, they can email either paliwalar21@amityschools.org or scullype21@amityschools.org.  Amity Science Bowl Advisor/Coach is Deborah Best (Science Teacher) deborah.best@amityregion5.org.

Tags:

Related posts

X