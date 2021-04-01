Amity Science Bowl Comes in First in Statewide Competition

On Saturday March 13, the Amity Science Bowl team qualified for nationals by winning the statewide competition. The team was made up of five seniors: Peter Scully (co-captain), Arnav Paliwal (co-captain), Eugene Chang, Andy Kim, and Adarsh Kongani. Science Bowl is a Jeopardy-style team competition run by the US Department of Energy since 1991. Questions test students’ knowledge of the STEM fields (biology, physics, chemistry, earth science, astronomy, and math) in a fast-paced format. Amity’s Science Bowl team is a relatively new club at Amity founded by Arnav and Peter at the end of their freshman year. If anyone is interested in joining, they can email either paliwalar21@amityschools.org or scullype21@amityschools.org. Amity Science Bowl Advisor/Coach is Deborah Best (Science Teacher) deborah.best@amityregion5.org.