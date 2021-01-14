Amity Regional High School Student Photography Featured

Amity student, Riley Palazzo of Orange, received some fantastic news on December 10! She is the first Amity Regional High School student who has ever been chosen to have her work shown in The 2020 Drexel University High School Photography Contest Exhibition. There were over 2100 photographs received, 771 individual students submitted, 348 schools represented and work submitted by 39 states. This year the whole exhibition is online at www.drexelphotocontest.com.

Her teacher Lisa Toto says, “I was beaming with pride when I realized Riley’s accomplishment and the students in the Photo III Class cheered with excitement for their classmate! The kids somehow always rise to the top and teach me more than I teach them. It’s just an amazing thing to realize and I feel its importance often.” Please take the time and look at Riley’s photography along with many other students from across the country. Congratulations, Riley Palazzo!