Amity Regional High School Film Club Wins First Place at Film Festival

The Amity Regional High School Film Club won first place in the Skills21.org film festival on Friday June 3, 2022. The winning 5-minute short film Act Your Age, was written, planned, and produced entirely by the students in the Film Club over the course of the 2021-22 school year.

The film festival accepted submissions from High Schools and Middle Schools across the state. The Amity Film Club won in the Open Film category, which one of several categories was awarded including: Best Documentary, Best 84 Hour Film, and Best Augmented Reality Film.

“I was ecstatic to have our club win the award,” said Daniella Landino, Amity senior and President of the Video Club. “I am incredibly proud of the video club members for everything they contributed to the film and was ecstatic to win the award,” she said.

The sponsoring organization, Skills21 is a Connecticut based nationally known leader in digital learning and STEM achievement.