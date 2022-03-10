Amity Regional High School Advances to “Sweet 16” Round of IPPF Global Debate Competition

The IPPF is sponsored by the Brewer Foundation and New York University

Debate teams from around the world entered the 2021-22 International Public Policy Forum (IPPF) competition, but only 16 remain – including a team of students from Amity Regional High School in Woodbridge, Connecticut. By advancing, the students remain eligible to win an all-expenses-paid trip to the IPPF Finals in New York City, where the IPPF World Champion will be awarded a $10,000 grand prize. The Amity Regional High School team is the only team from Connecticut to advance this round.

Sponsored by the Brewer Foundation and New York University, the IPPF is the first and only competition that gives high school students from around the world the opportunity to engage in written and oral debates on issues of public policy. “These students analyzed and debated the role of the United States dollar in the world economy,” says William A. Brewer III, partner at Brewer, Attorneys & Counselors and a founder of the IPPF. “The 16 teams that remain will compete in another written round of debates – in hopes of advancing to the IPPF Finals in New York City.”

The IPPF’s 21st annual competition began in October, as teams submitted qualifying round essays affirming or negating the IPPF topic, “Resolved: On balance, the hegemony of the United States dollar is detrimental to the world economy.” Those essays were reviewed by a committee, which determined the top 64 teams based on the overall quality of each 2,800-word essay.

In November, the top 64 teams began a single-elimination, written debate competition. Each team was assigned a position (affirmative or negative) and then volleyed papers back and forth with another team via email for the next six weeks. A panel of judges reviewed the essays and selected the winning teams. In the “Round of 64,” Amity Regional High School advanced over Greenwich High School from Greenwich, Connecticut. In the “Top 32” round, Amity Regional High School advanced over Delhi Public School, R.K. Puram from New Delhi, India.

The “Sweet 16” round is now underway. Amity Regional High School is competing against Mission San Jose High School from Fremont, California. The top 16 teams represent schools from nine U.S. states and Canada, Mongolia, and Singapore.

On March 24, the “Elite 8” teams will be announced. If Amity Regional High School advances, the team will win a trip to New York City to compete in the IPPF Finals on April 30, 2022, at the Harold Pratt House. The IPPF Finals give students the opportunity to supplement their written scholarships with oral advocacy – competing in debates in front of some of the world’s foremost experts in business, law and politics. Judges will include Brewer and New York University President Emeritus John Sexton, among others. The winning team will take home the “Brewer Cup” and the $10,000 grand prize.

The Brewer Foundation is a private, non-profit organization funded by companies, individuals and the national litigation firm of Brewer, Attorneys & Counselors. With offices in New York and Dallas, the Foundation has achieved widespread recognition for its efforts to create, fund and manage a variety of educational outreach programs.

Visit the IPPF at www.ippfdebate.com, www.facebook.com/ippfdebate, on Twitter at @IPPF1, and on Instagram at @ippf1.