Amity Regional High School Advances in International Debate Competition

Global Competition Sponsored by the Brewer Foundation and New York University

Students from Amity Regional High School in Woodbridge have advanced to the “Top 32” round of the International Public Policy Forum (IPPF) debate competition. Sponsored by the Brewer Foundation and New York University, the IPPF is the first and only debate contest that gives high school students around the world the opportunity to engage in written and oral debates on issues of public policy.

By advancing, the students remain eligible to win a $10,000 grand prize and an all-expenses-paid trip to the IPPF Finals in New York City on April 25, 2020. Amity Regional High School is the only team from Connecticut to advance this round.

“The advancing debaters excel at this unique test of research, writing and advocacy skills,” said William A. Brewer III, chairman of the Brewer Foundation and a founder of the IPPF. “These students now advance to the Round of 32 – and a step closer to the IPPF Finals weekend in New York.”

This year, hundreds of teams submitted qualifying round essays affirming or negating the 2019-20 IPPF topic, “Resolved: When in conflict, a nation’s self-interest should outweigh its international commitments to migrants.” Those essays were reviewed by a committee, which determined the “Round of 64” teams based on the overall quality of each 2,800-word essay.

In November, the “Round of 64” teams then began a single-elimination, written debate competition. Each team was assigned a position (affirmative or negative) and then volleyed papers back and forth with another team via email. A panel of judges reviewed the essays in the order they were presented and selected the winning teams. In that round, Amity Regional High School advanced over a team from Generation’s School from Karachi, Pakistan.

The “Top 32” round begins immediately. Amity Regional High School will compete in a written debate against Jasper High School from Plano, Texas. This year, the IPPF received qualifying round essays from more than 150 teams, representing schools in 28 U.S. states and 19 countries. In the top 32-round, there are six international teams from schools in Canada, China, Mongolia, Vietnam and the Republic of Korea.

The winning teams will be announced on February 11 and will proceed to the “Sweet 16” round. On March 16, the “Elite 8” teams will be announced. Those teams will travel to New York City on an all-expenses-paid trip to the IPPF Finals in New York City. The Finals will take place on April 25, 2020, at the Harold Pratt House.

The IPPF Finals give students the opportunity to participate in oral debates in front of some of the world’s foremost experts in debate, business, law and politics. The winning team will take home the “Brewer Cup” and a $10,000 grand prize.