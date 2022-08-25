Amity Region 5 School District Names New Principal

On June 27, 2022 the Amity Region 5 Board of Education appointed Mr. Andre E. Hauser as the new Principal of Amity Regional High School. Mr. Hauser will assume his new leadership role effective July 14, 2022.

Mr. Hauser has dedicated his entire teaching and administrative career to high school students. He began his educational career as an English Teacher in Massachusetts before moving to Connecticut in 2000. Mr. Hauser then served as English Department Chair in the Enfield Public Schools before accepting his first administrative position as Assistant Principal of Coginchaug High School in Region 13. He served as Assistant Principal for seven years, earning recognition during that time as the Connecticut Assistant Principal of the Year, until his promotion to Principal. In 2013 Mr. Hauser became the Principal of Waterford High School, where he has dedicated his service for the past nine years. His commitment to education is further exhibited by the distinction of serving as President of the Connecticut Association of Schools (CAS), earning the CAS Citation in 2022. He also serves as the State Coordinator for the National Association of Secondary School Principals (NASSP) and is a member of the Connecticut Interscholastic Athletic Conference (CIAC) Board of Control.

Mr. Hauser holds a Bachelor of Arts in Journalism and English from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. He earned a Master of Arts in Education from Sacred Heart University and a 6th Year Certificate in Educational Administration from the University of Connecticut. With over 20 years of experience in school administration, particularly dedicated to the high school level, Mr. Hauser brings a strong foundation of school leadership and will be a tremendous asset for continued growth of our educational community and the District as a whole. We welcome Mr. Hauser to the Amity Region 5 School District and wish him abundant success in his new role as Principal of Amity Regional High School.