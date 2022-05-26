Amity Principal Moves On, Search Is Underway

Amity Regional High School Principal Anna Mahon announced last week that she accepted the position of Assistant Superintendent in Brookfield, a K-12 district. Her last day at Amity is July 31. “Amity is a place that is and always will be near and dear to my heart. However, the time and opportunity have come for me to move to a new school district so I may continue to grow as an educational leader,” she wrote in a May 18 e-mail to School Supt. Dr. Jennifer Byars.

Dr. Byars, in her own letter to parents, expressed her sense of loss, both personally and for the community, but also supported Dr. Mahon’s decision to move on to new challenges. “While it is a loss for our three towns, she is going to be an incredible assistant superintendent and I look forward to seeing what she can accomplish in a district leadership position in a PreK-12 school district,” she wrote to the parents.

Dr. Byars’ goal is to have a new principal in place for the start of the next school year. She said there will be a search committee, and the search will be coordinated by the superintendent.

She asked all stakeholders from the district – parents, students and teachers – to take part in an online survey asking them about the attributes and qualifications they would find most important in a candidate for that position. “It is the District’s intent to seek the best balance between work experiences, education and preparation, personal qualities, role expectations of the principal, and the ability to respond to the community’s educational needs,” the survey states. It is open for input until Friday, May 27.

Dr. Mahon started in 2000 as an English teacher, and quickly became department chair, then associate principal. In 2015 she was named principal, following the resignation of Dr. Charles Britton. Her husband, Sean Mahon, is the PE/Health department chair at the school. They live in Orange.

As for Dr. Mahon, she expressed her enduring commitment to the district, saying her role will now shift to that of a parent. “I love this community and am excited to continue to do anything I can to assist in my role as ARHS parent to support the continued growth and development of the district,” she wrote.

