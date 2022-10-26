Amity Physical Therapy’s Milford Office Sponsors 5k Road Race

Once again Amity Physical Therapy has stepped up to the plate and sponsored a 5K run, “Running for Water for Africa” to supply a small Uganda village with fresh drinking water.

No stranger to civic contributions, Amity Physical Therapy has been sponsoring road races to help fund various causes, and at the same time offers “warm up and cool down’ exercises on site for participating runners.

Michael Dow MSPT/CEO founded the practice 18 years ago and opened the Milford facility two years ago. “Since we’re in a health/fitness profession, it helps runners, athletes, and the general fitness-conscious public to remain injury free with proper ‘maintenance’ of muscles, ligaments and joints – in fact, the entire muscular-skeletal framework of the body.”

Milford’s Walnut Beach Pavilion was the site of the 5K run on Saturday September 24. For more information on injury prevention, or to schedule an evaluation, please contact Peter Geloso DPT/Clinical Supervisor at 203-693-2350 or visit amitypt,com