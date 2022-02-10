Amity Physical Therapy Zooms In Again on Seniors

With ongoing virtual sessions for Woodbridge Seniors, Amity Physical Therapy continues its helpful advice towards healthy physical practices that can avoid debilitating injuries.

Recently, Kyle Branday, MSPT, a veteran clinician in the Woodbridge office, conducted his third zoom session, this time on the troublesome shoulder rotator cuff. Many active people of all ages at some point may experience this painful rotator cuff injury. Branday concentrated on the basic structure of the rotator cuff and its function, cause of injury, and the role of physical therapy to correct the condition that includes manual therapy, neuromuscular reeducation, and corrective exercises both in clinic and at home. He also covered the pathology of the rotator cuff and, in some cases, the possible need for orthopedic surgery and alternative intervention.

His virtual series has been attended by many Woodbridge Seniors through the town’s Senior Center and is anticipated to become a frequent program keeping seniors up to date on the latest physical therapy techniques that diagnose and prevent musculoskeletal injury and neurological problems such as dizziness, headaches, and balance dysfunction.

Amity Physical Therapy was founded seventeen years ago by Michael Dow MSPT and CEO/ Clinical Director. The practice now has four offices in Woodbridge, Hamden, Branford and Milford. Kyle Branday can be reached at 203-389-4593 or visit www.amitypt.com to request an appointment.