Amity Physical Therapy Opens in Milford

Milford Mayor, Benjamin Blake, attended the ribbon cutting event for Amity Physical Therapy on July 15, welcoming the practice’s founder, Michael Dow MSPT, CEO /Clinical Director to the city.

Dow, who received his degree in Physical Therapy from Sacred Heart University, founded his practice 17 years ago, and with the addition of the new Milford facility, now has four area offices.

“Milford is ideal for our practice,” Dow noted. “The city has a population of active adults, hosts road races, and has in depth scholastic athletic programs – the precise collective that needs physical injury monitoring, prevention and treatment.

“Even with the onset of the pandemic, with more at-home sedentary occupations, lack of movement and exercise – all take a toll on vital joints, ligaments and muscles that require evaluation for potential injury after returning to normal activity.”

Dow concluded: “Our clinical staff is experienced and caring, many of them former athletes and now fitness enthusiasts. Our Milford Clinical Supervisor, Peter Geloso DPT is a competitive cyclist in New England racing competition and knows injury diagnostics and thorough treatment procedures for injuries.”

The Milford office is located at 135 Cherry Street. Peter Geloso DPT can be reached at 203-693-2350, or visit amitypt.com

Pictured (Left to right): Peter Geloso DPT Supervisor; Michael Dow MSPT/CEO; Milford Mayor Ben Blake; State Senator James Maroney and Ally Jaser, Office Manager.