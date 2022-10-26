Amity Physical Therapy A Sponsor at Quinnipiac University Symposium

Recently, Kyle Branday MSPT/C-PS, and a graduate of Quinnipiac University’s master’s degree program in Physical Therapy, returned to the university, participating in a panel discussion. A partner in Amity Physical Therapy, Branday brought 18 years of physical therapy experience to the session; the panel concentrated on the graduate students in physical therapy and their abilities to succeed in a competitive environment upon graduation with doctoral degrees.

The first event of its kind at the university’s graduate school, discussion focused on the pragmatics of pay schedules, benefit structure, interview process, social networking sites and mentorship.

Benefitting both third year graduate students and current DPT (doctoral) candidates, Amity Physical Therapy’s platinum sponsorship helped to highlight the more practical side of physical therapy for students entering the market place as future clinicians.

No stranger to discussion groups through online zoom presentations and other formats, Kyle Branday and other clinicians in the practice author helpful blogs on the website at www.amitypt.com. He can be reached at 203-389-4593 in the Woodbridge office.