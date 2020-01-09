Orange’s Exclusive Newspaper | Mailed Free to Every Home & Business in Orange
Amity Middle School Students Recognized for their Good Character

Amity Middle School in Orange is pleased to recognize Kristin Feuerstein, Bella Louros, Colin Spoerndle, Ryan Slugoski, Jillian Barnes, Agatha Freitas, Todd Evans, and Dante Hardt for displaying the Jackie’s Nine Character trait of justice in their interactions with peers and adults.  These students consistently treat others fairly and are passionate about doing what is right for the school community.

Left to right:  Kristin Feuerstein, Bella Louros, Colin Spoerndle, Ryan Slugoski, Jillian Barnes, Agatha Freitas, Todd Evans, Dante Hardt. Picture by Aleisha Zawadski

