Amity Middle School Students Raise Money for Central American Students & Families

The Pulsera Project was a fundraiser facilitated by Ms. Stephanie Sanchez’s (8th grade Spanish teacher) advisory group at Amity Middle School in Orange.  Artisans from Guatemala and Nicaragua sent handmade bracelets and cross-body bags to be sold to help provide education, clean water, and housing to the people in those countries.  The advisory group was able to raise over $800 selling the items during lunch waves.

Students pictured left to right:  (top row) Erica Manandhar, Paige Boguniecki, Caroline Tirollo, James Morrin, Charlotte Pellegrino; (bottom row) Christopher Nam, Hayden Chetwynd, Kenneth Ganun. Photo taken by Stephanie Sanchez

