Families who are new to Orange and are planning to send their child to Amity Middle School Orange, should register at the Amity Region 5 District Office prior to August 10, 2021. Once registered, please call Amity Middle School in Orange to schedule an appointment for intake with the school counselor. The intake day will be on Thursday, August 19, 2021. Please call Amity Middle School at (203) 392-3200 to schedule an appointment.