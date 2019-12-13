Amity Middle School In Orange Receives Recognition In The Governor’s Reading Challenge

Congratulations to Aiden Graham and David Ke for being the top readers from Amity Middle School in Orange in the Governor’s Summer Reading Challenge. Aiden and David traveled to Hartford to receive their recognition certificates on behalf of Amity Middle School in Orange. The school was recognized for having the highest number of books read by participating students in middle school.

Pictured left to right: (back row) Governor Ned Lamont; Dr. Miguel A. Cardona, Commissioner of Education; Dr. Marie McPadden, Amity Regional School District No. 5 Director of Curriculum and Staff Development; (front row) Aiden Graham; and David Ke. Photographer: Marie McPadden