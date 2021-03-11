Amity Journalism Student Awarded “Best Sports Article Award”

This past weekend, the Yale Daily News, held its Journalism Symposium. Several of the Amity Regional School District No5, High School Trident Editors attended this virtual event. The Trident’s Sports section was recognized with the “Best Sports Article Award” and it went to senior Justin Roche, of Woodbridge, CT. His article, “Student Athlete Profile: Swimmer Arsenio Bustos” was in the Trident February issue. There were hundreds of students from all over the world in attendance and Justin’s piece stood out among all the Sports submissions. The winning article can be found on the school site at https://www.amityregion5.org/arhs, in the News and Video section. Congratulations Justin, we are proud of the Trident editors and writers and the hard work they do each month covering the news at Amity.