Amity Is No Place For Hate

The Anti-Defamation League is celebrating the efforts that schools across the country are making to promote diversity, inclusion, and allyship through a nationwide viral campaign #noplaceforhate.

On May 21st, Amity Regional School District No. 5 participated in this campaign by creating a post featuring one thing that has been accomplished in this area. Amity is committed to fostering a culture of diversity and inclusion. At this uncertain time, it is even more important to celebrate these efforts.

Principal Anna Mahon would be happy to talk with you about the work the school has been engaged in with creating a positive and inclusive school culture. Please contact Michelle Pincince mpincince@adl.org, ADL CT Director of Education, for more information about No Place for Hate.