Amity Hall of Fame Induction

2021-2022 AMITY ACADEMIC HALL OF HONOR AND ATHLETIC HALL OF FAME Induction ceremony will take place on April 28, 2022, at the Grassy Hill Country Club in Orange beginning at 5:00 P.M.
HONOREES INCLUDE:
|Allison Barwise – Class of 2009
Athletic Hall of Fame
Soccer, Indoor and Outdoor Track & Field
|Gilbert Jennings – Class of 1991
Athletic Hall of Fame
Football, Wrestling, Outdoor Track & Field
|Joseph Ciancola – Class of 2010
Athletic Hall of Fame
Hockey, Baseball
|Scott Klein – Class of 1988
Academic Hall of Honor
Journalist, Deputy Managing Editor at ProPublica
|Sal Coppola – Class of 1987
Athletic Hall of Fame
Varsity Baseball Coach
|Robert Leonard – Class of 1987
Academic Hall of Honor
Entrepreneur, Business Owner of New England Brewing Co.
|Janice Ehorn – Class of 2008
Athletic Hall of Fame
Volleyball
|Mark Levine – Class of 1988
Academic Hall of Honor
Mechanical Engineer, Advocate Ambassador to others with Cystic Fibrosis
|Erin (McLaughlin)Guise – Class of 2005
Athletic Hall of Fame
Swimming
|Michael Slomsky – Class of 1991
Academic Hall of Honor
Finance and Charity
Dinner tickets are $55 in advance with a purchase deadline of April 11, 2022. There will be NO tickets for purchase at the door.
For Athletic Hall of Fame tickets, make checks made payable to Amity Alumni Athletic Hall of Fame and mail to:
Amity High School Athletic Department
Att. Lori Bonney
25 Newton Rd. Woodbridge CT 06525
For Academic Hall of Honor tickets, make checks made payable to the Amity Hall of Honor and mail to: Amity District Office
Att. Cecelia M Castillon
25 Newton Road, Woodbridge, CT 06525