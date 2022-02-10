Orange’s Exclusive Newspaper | Mailed Free to Every Home & Business in Orange
Sports

Amity Hall of Fame Induction

Date:
in: Sports

2021-2022 AMITY ACADEMIC HALL OF HONOR AND ATHLETIC HALL OF FAME Induction ceremony will take place on April 28, 2022, at the Grassy Hill Country Club in Orange beginning at 5:00 P.M.

HONOREES INCLUDE:

Allison Barwise – Class of 2009

Athletic Hall of Fame

Soccer, Indoor and Outdoor Track & Field

Gilbert Jennings – Class of 1991

Athletic Hall of Fame

Football, Wrestling, Outdoor Track & Field
Joseph Ciancola – Class of 2010

Athletic Hall of Fame

Hockey, Baseball

 Scott Klein – Class of 1988

Academic Hall of Honor

Journalist, Deputy Managing Editor at ProPublica
Sal Coppola – Class of 1987

Athletic Hall of Fame

Varsity Baseball Coach

 Robert Leonard – Class of 1987

Academic Hall of Honor

Entrepreneur, Business Owner of New England Brewing Co.
Janice Ehorn – Class of 2008

Athletic Hall of Fame

Volleyball

 Mark Levine – Class of 1988

Academic Hall of Honor

Mechanical Engineer, Advocate Ambassador to others with Cystic Fibrosis
Erin (McLaughlin)Guise – Class of 2005

Athletic Hall of Fame

Swimming

 Michael Slomsky – Class of 1991

Academic Hall of Honor

Finance and Charity

Dinner tickets are $55 in advance with a purchase deadline of April 11, 2022.  There will be NO tickets for purchase at the door.

For Athletic Hall of Fame tickets, make checks made payable to Amity Alumni Athletic Hall of Fame and mail to:

Amity High School Athletic Department
Att. Lori Bonney
25 Newton Rd. Woodbridge CT 06525

For Academic Hall of Honor tickets, make checks made payable to the Amity Hall of Honor and mail to:   Amity District Office
Att. Cecelia M Castillon
25 Newton Road, Woodbridge, CT 06525

