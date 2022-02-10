Amity Hall of Fame Induction

2021-2022 AMITY ACADEMIC HALL OF HONOR AND ATHLETIC HALL OF FAME Induction ceremony will take place on April 28, 2022, at the Grassy Hill Country Club in Orange beginning at 5:00 P.M.

HONOREES INCLUDE:

Allison Barwise – Class of 2009 Athletic Hall of Fame Soccer, Indoor and Outdoor Track & Field Gilbert Jennings – Class of 1991 Athletic Hall of Fame Football, Wrestling, Outdoor Track & Field Joseph Ciancola – Class of 2010 Athletic Hall of Fame Hockey, Baseball Scott Klein – Class of 1988 Academic Hall of Honor Journalist, Deputy Managing Editor at ProPublica Sal Coppola – Class of 1987 Athletic Hall of Fame Varsity Baseball Coach Robert Leonard – Class of 1987 Academic Hall of Honor Entrepreneur, Business Owner of New England Brewing Co. Janice Ehorn – Class of 2008 Athletic Hall of Fame Volleyball Mark Levine – Class of 1988 Academic Hall of Honor Mechanical Engineer, Advocate Ambassador to others with Cystic Fibrosis Erin (McLaughlin)Guise – Class of 2005 Athletic Hall of Fame Swimming Michael Slomsky – Class of 1991 Academic Hall of Honor Finance and Charity

Dinner tickets are $55 in advance with a purchase deadline of April 11, 2022. There will be NO tickets for purchase at the door.

For Athletic Hall of Fame tickets, make checks made payable to Amity Alumni Athletic Hall of Fame and mail to:

Amity High School Athletic Department

Att. Lori Bonney

25 Newton Rd. Woodbridge CT 06525

For Academic Hall of Honor tickets, make checks made payable to the Amity Hall of Honor and mail to: Amity District Office

Att. Cecelia M Castillon

25 Newton Road, Woodbridge, CT 06525