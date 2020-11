The Amity Fall Ball baseball team held its annual pink fundraiser in October for Breast Cancer Awareness Month. Thanks to the generosity of parents, family members and the Amity Community we were able to donate over $700 to the Get In Touch Foundation in Milford. Pictured above is co-captains Jacob Crow, Jack Ranani and Get In Touch volunteer Eddy Nilan (missing from photo co-captain Julian Stevens). Thank you to everyone who participated.