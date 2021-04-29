Amity Budget Referendum Coming Up

The Amity Regional School District has its own budget referendum, which is scheduled to take place Wednesday, May 5. Polls will be open in each of the member towns from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. at the usual polling places. According to the Amity website, absentee ballots will be available upon request in each town from the respective Town Clerk’s office.

As proposed, the Amity budget will increase by 1.8%, but due to shifts in student population, the percentages of each town’s contribution may vary. Woodbridge, for instance, will see its share increase by 3.3%, from the current $15.7 million to the proposed $16.3 million.

[Correction: A careful reader alerted us to the fact that the time of the referendum in the April 2 paper was misstated. Thank you for the notification. Polls will be open from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m.]

By Bettina Thiel – Woodbridge Town News Correspondent