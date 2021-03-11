Amity Art Students Receive State Recognition

In early December, the art student art community submits their work to the Connecticut Scholastic Art Competition. This is considered the premier state competition for visual arts students.

Once judging was complete, students from the Amity School District came through with 3 gold keys, 1 silver key, and 2 honorable mentions. Among those receiving recognition were: Jenny Liu, Grade 12, of Woodbridge, received the Gold Key in Painting; Olivia Russo, Grade 12, of Orange, received the Gold Key in Drawing and Illustration; and Sydney Cohen, Grade 12, of Woodbridge, received an Honorable Mention for Mixed Media. These 3 artists are currently under the tutelage of Elizabeth Smolinski, Jackie Valenzuela and Christina Ruenhorst.

The 2 photography awards went to Olivia Tashlein, Grade 12, of Orange, who received a Gold Key and Antonia Tzepos, Grade 12, of Bethany, who received a Silver Key. Emily Sun, Grade 8, of Woodbridge, who attends Amity Middle School-Bethany, also received an Honorable Mention for her painting, “Five”.

A first in the history of Amity’s Photo Program was that Oliva Tashlein’s Gold Key was also named the CAAA Best in Photography. This competition consisted of 416 photographs and Olivia came out of nowhere and won her very own “Kentucky Derby” with Molly.

This year the awards ceremony will be virtual due to the pandemic. It will be held on Friday, February 26, at 5:30 pm, there will be a link on the CT Scholastics Regional Art Awards Website. We would like to wish our Gold Key Winners the best of luck as they move on to the National Competition with those winners being announced on March 17th.

Congratulations to the above-mentioned students, their exceptional work, and the manner in which they represent Amity.