Amity Adopts 2021-2022 School Year Calendar

The Amity Board of Education at its Nov. 9 meeting adopted a calendar for the 2021-22 school year. After the summer break, schools will open to students on Monday, Aug. 30, 2021. The last day of school is June 9, 2022.

There are no snow make-up days on that calendar, as the state has allowed towns to switch to remote learning on days when inclement weather makes travel hazardous. However, there may be other emergency closings, which could add make-up days beyond the June 9 date. A post-script alerts parents that, if emergency closings extend past June 30, make-up days will be taken from spring recess.

Winter recess is two days, Feb. 21 and 22, 2022; and spring recess is the second week in April, April 11 to 15. As it stands, the calendar provides for 181 school days for students, 185 for teachers.

Provided there are no other make-up days, graduation will take place on the last day of school.

Several early release days are sprinkled throughout the year, to allow for periodic teacher professional development opportunities in addition to two full-day professional development days. Professional development has proved crucial this year as schools across the nation had to develop new computer-based teaching strategies due to the pandemic.

The calendar was developed in collaboration with the elementary schools of the BOWA member towns, School Supt. Jennifer Byars said. That is done in part to accommodate family schedules, and to coordinate the school bus system.