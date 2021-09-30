The 2021-2022 Amity Academic Hall of Honor and Athletic Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony will be postponed with the new date of April 28, 2022. Due to new covid concerns, we have decided to wait until the spring. The event will still be held at Grassy Hill Country Club in Orange, CT. Please save the date and we look forward seeing you, as we celebrate our new honorees.

HONOREES INCLUDE:

Allison Barwise – Class of 2009

Athletic Hall of Fame

Soccer, Indoor/Outdoor Track & Field

Joseph Ciancola – Class of 2010

Athletic Hall of Fame

Hockey, Baseball

Sal Coppola – Class of 1987

Athletic Hall of Fame

Varsity Baseball Coach

Janice Ehorn – Class of 2008

Athletic Hall of Fame

Volleyball

Erin (McLauglin) Guise – Class of 2005

Athletic Hall of Fame

Swimming

Gilbert Jennings – Class of 1991

Athletic Hall of Fame

Football, Wrestling, Outdoor Track & Field

Scott Klein – Class of 1988

Academic Hall of Honor Education/Journalist

Journalist/Deputy Managing Editor at ProPublica

Robert Leonard – Class of 1987

Academic Hall of Honor – Business/Finance

Business Owner of New England Brewing Co.

Mark A Levine – Class of 1988

Academic Hall of Honor – Engineer/Charity

Advocate to Others with Cystic Fibrosis

Michael Slomsky – Class of 1991

Academic Hall of Honor- Business/Finance/Charity

TICKET INFORMATION WILL BE SENT OUT AS THE EVENT DATE BECOMES CLOSER OR YOU CAN LOCATE IT ON OUR WEBSITE: www.amityregion5.org (Hall of Honor).