The 2021-2022 Amity Academic Hall of Honor and Athletic Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony will be postponed with the new date of April 28, 2022. Due to new covid concerns, we have decided to wait until the spring. The event will still be held at Grassy Hill Country Club in Orange, CT. Please save the date and we look forward seeing you, as we celebrate our new honorees.
HONOREES INCLUDE:
Allison Barwise – Class of 2009
- Athletic Hall of Fame
- Soccer, Indoor/Outdoor Track & Field
Joseph Ciancola – Class of 2010
- Athletic Hall of Fame
- Hockey, Baseball
Sal Coppola – Class of 1987
- Athletic Hall of Fame
- Varsity Baseball Coach
Janice Ehorn – Class of 2008
- Athletic Hall of Fame
- Volleyball
Erin (McLauglin) Guise – Class of 2005
- Athletic Hall of Fame
- Swimming
Gilbert Jennings – Class of 1991
- Athletic Hall of Fame
- Football, Wrestling, Outdoor Track & Field
Scott Klein – Class of 1988
- Academic Hall of Honor Education/Journalist
- Journalist/Deputy Managing Editor at ProPublica
Robert Leonard – Class of 1987
- Academic Hall of Honor – Business/Finance
- Business Owner of New England Brewing Co.
Mark A Levine – Class of 1988
- Academic Hall of Honor – Engineer/Charity
- Advocate to Others with Cystic Fibrosis
Michael Slomsky – Class of 1991
- Academic Hall of Honor- Business/Finance/Charity
TICKET INFORMATION WILL BE SENT OUT AS THE EVENT DATE BECOMES CLOSER OR YOU CAN LOCATE IT ON OUR WEBSITE: www.amityregion5.org (Hall of Honor).