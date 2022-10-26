American Legion Post 127 Invites Public to Veteran’s Day Ceremony

The American Legion Post and Auxiliary. Unit 127 of Orange invites the public to a Veteran’s Day Ceremony on November 11.2022. The Ceremony will commence at 11am at the High Plains Community Center. Veteran’s Day is a United States federal holiday that honors all military veterans who have served in the US military. It is observed annually on November 11. The day coincides with Remembrance Day and Armistice Day which marks the anniversary of the end of World War 1. The War ended on November 11 at the 11th hour.

Please join us as we remember the brave women and men who fought for the freedoms we enjoy today.