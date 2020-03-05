American Cancer Society Seeks Teams for Bethany-Orange-Woodbridge Relay For Life

Relay For Life of Bethany-Orange-Woodbridge participants Allison Su, Arity Morrison, Larry Lambiase, Ivy Zheng, Eveleen Jiang, and Daniela Abreu create valentines for local cancer patients at the monthly Relay planning meeting at the High Plains Community Center.

The American Cancer Society (ACS) is asking community members to be part of the world’s largest peer-to-peer fundraising event to save lives from cancer by participating in the 26th annual Relay For Life of Bethany-Orange-Woodbridge on Saturday, May 16, at the Orange Fairgrounds. The Relay For Life movement unites 2.5 million participants globally to save lives, celebrate lives, and lead the fight for a world without cancer.

“We Relay because it’s fun to walk with friends and make a difference. The Luminaria Ceremony, where we honor and remember those touched by cancer, is so special,” said high school participant Ivy Zheng.

Relay planning meetings take place the second Wednesday of each month at the High Plains Community Center, 525 Orange Center Road, at 7 p.m. This year’s theme is “Celebrate Hope.” Teams are encouraged to select any holiday and plan their campsite decorations and fundraisers around it. Cancer survivors, fighters, and caregivers are invited to register online at RelayForLife.org/BOWCT or contact ACS at 1-800-227-2345.

Founded by Dr. Gordy Klatt in Tacoma, Washington, in 1985, Relay For Life events around the world have raised nearly $6.5 billion to help ACS attack cancer. Funds raised help ACS fund and conduct breakthrough research, and give cancer patients and their families the resources they need, like free rides to chemo, free places to stay near hospitals, and a live 24/7 helpline for answers and support.

Last year more than 500 participants, local cancer survivors, and community sponsors raised $70,147 to help ACS fight cancer on every front. The event is free and open to the public.

“Together, we are attacking cancer in our community. No one walks alone. We would love for you to join us,” said Event Co-Chair Lynn Plaskowitz.

To learn more about Relay For Life, visit RelayForLife.org.