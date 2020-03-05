American Cancer Society Needs Volunteer Drivers to Transport Cancer Patients to Treatment

The American Cancer Society is in need of more volunteer drivers to support the Road To Recovery® program, which provides cancer patients with free rides to treatment. This year, an estimated 20,300 Connecticut residents will be diagnosed with cancer, and for some getting to treatments can be their biggest roadblock. A successful transportation assistance program can be a tremendous, potentially life-saving asset to the community. That’s why volunteering for the American Cancer Society’s Road To Recovery program is so important.

“Every day, thousands of cancer patients need a ride to and from their treatments,” said Samantha Martinez, program manager, American Cancer Society. “Even the best treatment can’t work if a cancer patient can’t get there.”

Volunteer drivers are needed to help give cancer patients a much-needed ride. The organization screens and trains all volunteer drivers, and coordinates the rides for patients. Volunteer drivers donate their time and can provide as many rides as they want.

All drivers must have:

A current, valid driver’s license;

A good driving record;

Access to a safe and reliable vehicle;

Regular desktop, laptop, or tablet computer access; and

Proof of car insurance.

The American Cancer Society stands shoulder to shoulder with cancer patients and those supporting them, focused on improving patient access to quality care, including transportation. To learn more about volunteering for the Road To Recovery program, visit www.cancer.org/drive or call us at 1-800-227-2345.