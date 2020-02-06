Allie Gusmano Named Tri-Captain

Former Amity High School Softball Captain, Allie Gusmano of Orange was recently named one of three captains by Salve Regina University Softball Head Coach Janelle laquinto. Gusmano, a senior, will serve with Jaycee Garrigan (of Uxbridge, Massachusetts) and Andie Nelson (of Candia, New Hampshire), both juniors.

Gusmano has been a four-year member of the Salve Regina University softball team, seeing time at both second and third base. After battling with injuries her freshman and sophomore seasons, as a junior Gusmano appeared in thirty-one of the Seahawk’s forty-two games. She finished the season with an in-conference batting average of .389, and an on base percentage of .400.

Gusmano was recruited by Salve Regina out of Amity High School where she graduated in 2016. While at Amity, she played four years of softball. In her senior year, she was chosen as one of the team’s three captains. At Salve, Gusmano is in the nursing program and expects to receive her Bachelor of Science in Nursing (BSN) degree in May of 2020. Thereafter, her plans are to continue on to receive her master’s degree and become a Nurse Practitioner. Her interests currently are emergency medicine.

Gusmano attributes her softball success to the great coaches at Amity and Salve and those others she has worked with here in Connecticut. “Amity always has one of the premier programs in Connecticut. Playing for Amity really prepared me for the intensity and competition at the college level.” Gusmano continues to train at The Grind in Orange, CT, where she began taking lessons in 2012. “Michael Moras and Matt Untiet have really made a difference in my play. Michael revamped my swing early in my high school career and I attribute those changes to my being recruited by so many programs out of high school. Both he and Matt helped me understand both the physical and the mental parts of the game. Plus, they couldn’t be more supportive of me as a player and a person. They made me believe I could play softball at the college level.”

“Salve Regina was the perfect choice for me both academically and athletically,” says Gusmano. “The nursing program is challenging, especially with the time that softball takes, but the team provided whatever support I needed, academically and emotionally. Being a part of a team where the upper classmen are eager to help you, was one of the primary attractions of coming to Salve. The team and the coaching staff have a real bond. We’re more than teammates or friends, we’re family. I know these ladies will be in my life forever.”

Salve Regina Softball plays in the Commonwealth Coast Conference. The team is scheduled to open its 2020 season on March 11 with a double header against Johnson & Wales, before heading to Florida for eight games.