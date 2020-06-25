Alexandria Barnes Scillia Scholarship Award

T he Friends of the Case Memorial Library presented the Lucy Scillia annual $1000.00 college scholarship to Alexandria Barnes at a meeting held in front of the Library on Saturday, June 13. A member of Amity Regional High School, Class of 2020, Alex plans to attend Boston University to continue her interest in the STEM field, with emphasis on medical science. Her outstanding academic record earned her membership in the National Honor Society, based on scholarship, leadership, service and character, as well as membership in the National Honor Societies in English, Spanish, Math, Science and Thespian Arts.

Besides her academic achievements, Alex cultivated an interest in the Arts. She studied cello for 8 years and achieved Chamber Orchestra Class status in the Amity Orchestra. She also danced at the Milford Performing Arts for 10 years and performed as a dancer, singer and actor in School musicals.

Alex was Founder and President of the Amity Students Against Gun Violence Club and served as a Link Crew member, helping freshmen transition to the high school environment. She also donated blood and assisted at the Red Cross Blood Drive held on the School campus.

Alex was also involved in community activities. She participated in the annual BOW Relay for Life fundraising event for cancer. As an officer of the Amity Chapter of the Spanish National Honor Society, Alex and her colleagues mentored Hispanic students in New Haven elementary schools, while learning about Spanish cultural traditions. When Alex discovered that she loved working with children, she volunteered to be a teacher’s aide and peer tutor for children in need of academic support. She said she was motivated by the kids’ enthusiasm for learning and found that being around kids provided her with lots of laughter and enjoyment. Fulfilling her academic demands and her full calendar of extracurricular and community activities, Alex rounded out her schedule with a relaxing hobby, playing the ukulele.

Pictured: Phyllis Gwatkin, President of Friends of the Library, lex Barnes, Scholarship recipient, Janet Sender, Scholarship Committee