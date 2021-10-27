Ajeet Jain

- Associate Professor of Finance, Central Connecticut State University
- Former Director of the MBA program, Alabama A&M University
- Ph.D. in Finance, Florida International University
- MBA from Alabama A&M University
- B.S. University of Delhi
- Drs. Ajeet and Preti Jain, and their daughter, Simran are proud residents of Orange.
“As an Associate Professor of Finance at Central Connecticut State University and the former Director of the MBA program at Alabama A&M University, I have gained extensive experience in the field of finance.“
“I am committed to keeping taxes low while providing the highest support possible for community services, infrastructure improvements and excellent schools.”