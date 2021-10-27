Ajeet Jain

Associate Professor of Finance, Central Connecticut State University

Former Director of the MBA program, Alabama A&M University

Ph.D. in Finance, Florida International University

MBA from Alabama A&M University

B.S. University of Delhi

Drs. Ajeet and Preti Jain, and their daughter, Simran are proud residents of Orange.

“As an Associate Professor of Finance at Central Connecticut State University and the former Director of the MBA program at Alabama A&M University, I have gained extensive experience in the field of finance.“

“I am committed to keeping taxes low while providing the highest support possible for community services, infrastructure improvements and excellent schools.”