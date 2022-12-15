Adhesive Capsulitis:  How to Thaw a Frozen Shoulder

Those who have had the misfortune of experiencing adhesive capsulitis–commonly known as “frozen shoulder”–are well-acquainted with the tedious and uncomfortable process of getting it to subside, or “thaw.” Characterized by inflammation in the stabilizing ligaments of the shoulder, capsulitis can lead to a profound decrease in function due to a tightening and/or thickening of these structures, as well as the development of dense scar tissue known as adhesions.

The origin of this oft-misunderstood ailment can vary, but tend to fall into two general categories. Cases that develop after a trauma or illness, such as post-fracture, stroke, or surgical repair, are known as “secondary capsulitis.” Instances that develop idiopathically, or without a known trauma or illness, are deemed “primary capsulitis.” This “primary” type usually affects the non-dominant side and is seen most commonly in females above the age of 40, which accounts for 70% of all cases.

Regardless of what demographic a patient may fall within, the hallmark presentation of capsulitis remains consistent: increased pain in and around the involved shoulder, as well as a imagnificant decrease in the motion of the joint. Progression of these symptoms is further divided into three stages: Freezing/Painful, Frozen, and Thawing. As we see a patient’s self-reported pain rating INCREASE during the initial “freezing” stage, we also tend to observe a DECREASE in the active range of motion in the joint, and vice-versa toward the end of the “frozen” and beginning of “thawing” stage.

Although capsulitis can be a painful and limiting issue, accurate diagnosis in the early stage of development, with a timely start of physical therapy treatment, can be an effective non-surgical solution. In addition to alleviating the patient’s short-term pain, a treatment approach combining manual techniques (i.e., passive stretching and joint mobilizations) with therapeutic exercise to increase strength/stability of the shoulder joint and surrounding postural muscles, can minimize the possibility of long-term functional deficits or disability.

If you think that you may be developing a frozen shoulder–or any other shoulder issue affecting your daily activities–please consult a licensed Physical Therapist to properly diagnose and treat your particular issue, thus maximizing return of function and quality of life going forward.

Warren Rodrick, DPT, is a Physical Therapist and Site Supervisor of our new Wallingford location. Warren has worked with Amity PT since graduating from University of Hartford with his Doctorate of Physical Therapy in 2015.