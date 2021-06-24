Acclaimed Amity Physical Therapy Brings Pain Relief to Milford

Milford. One of the area’s most prominent physical therapy practices in Southern Connecticut, Amity Physical Therapy, is opening its fourth office at 135 Cherry Street in Milford on July 5th.

Founded 16 years ago by Michael Dow MSPT, the practice has expanded its offices from Woodbridge, Hamden, and Branford and is now establishing a footprint in Milford.

Dow, who received his degree in physical therapy from Sacred Heart University personally involves himself in the design, interior motif as well as specifying the cutting edge PT equipment that distinguishes all his offices. He spares no expense to make his facilities comfortable, informal … a relaxed “at home” environment that helps the healing process for each patient.

His staff is hand-picked from the most talented and compassionate professionals in the area. Most therapists have doctorate degrees and wide experience in patient care ranging in age from pediatrics to geriatrics.

Dow takes great pride in his long relationships with many area orthopedic surgeons helping their patients move from pre-op to post-op with outstanding rehabilitation treatment.

The new Milford office will be maintained with every strict protocol mandated by the CDC even during this period of relaxed restrictions. Therapy tables, rooms, and equipment are all sanitized after each session. Personal one-on-one treatment of all patients is Dow’s doctrine. “There are no clocks here,” he commented. “We provide the finest care, whether you’re in rehab from joint surgery or see us for a simple sprain. Our goal is to return each patient to normal activity quickly and with full range of motion.”

The new office will be supervised by Peter Geloso DPT, a longtime therapist with Amity Physical Therapy, who received his doctorate degree from Elon University in North Carolina. Geloso is also a ranking competitive cyclist in New England racing circles. Peter can be reached at 203-693-2350 or visit www.amityptcom