A Thank You From the Elderly Outreach Director

I would like to thank all the organizations in town who have organized and carried out food drives for the Orange Food Bank. The churches, the temples, the cub scouts, residential housing complexes. I also want to thank the residents of Orange who have donated so generously this year. When I think about the amount of food and how many people have thought enough to give so much it fills my heart with joy. It’s also not just me, it’s the whole department [Community Services]. So, we want to thank everyone.

Denise Stein, Elderly Outreach Director