A Real Treasure Here In Orange

The Bryan-Andrew House, at 131 Old Tavern Road here in Orange, has been restored to its original shape by a dedicated and talented team of volunteers, the Orange Historical Society, led by Ginny Reinhard & Marlene Silverstein.

Recently, as part of Orange’s Bicentennial month-long celebration, local residents were invited to have a lunch at the Bryan-Andrew House. The house was built in 1740 and was the home to some of the earliest settlers of Orange, the Bryan and the Andrew families.

As guests, we were served sumptuous plates of pot roast and vegetables followed by Apple Charlotte. The ladies who prepared and served the food were attired in period dress and they told us that our meal was exactly as it would have been 200 years ago! After our lunch, we were treated to a tour through this carefully restored house and heard expert descriptions of the lifestyles and the artifacts of the early household residents. It is an amazing collection of actual furnishings and a fascinating display of utensils and tools of the day.

This event is notable because the restoration and opening of the Bryan-Andrew House is the culmination of many years of hard work, persistent application for monetary and skilled volunteer support and the strong leadership of the Historical Society.

What a wonderful gift to our town! Thank you, Ginny and your team for your skill, your generosity, patience, perseverance and loyalty. This historical monument is the embodiment of our proud Orange township.

For a more thorough discussion of this site visit the Orange Historical website. https://orangehistory.org/bryan_andrew_house.htm.