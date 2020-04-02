A Note From Public Works Department

Unfortunately, our Pink Bag Recycling Curbside Collection Program has fallen victim to the decree concerning Non-Essential businesses in Connecticut that must suspend work due to the Coronavirus Pandemic. Please continue to separate and hold onto your clothing and other textiles and we will let you know when this program resumes.

Also remember plastic bags are not a recyclable item and blue bins containing any type of plastic bag or wrap will not be picked up.

If you should have any questions, please call Public Works Department at 203-891-4712.