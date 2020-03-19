A Note From Our Publisher

To Our Loyal Readers,

The Orange Town News and the Woodbridge Town News have proudly been the source for community news and information to local residents for the past 15 years. While economic times are challenging and uncertain for community newspapers, we realize the need to provide town residents a local news resource during this trying time; in particular for parents and our senior community.

While we make some changes to adapt to the current pandemic, we will continue with our publication schedule in order to provide the community with vital information regarding town departments, community health programs and school resources.

Our thoughts and prayers go out to the Orange & Woodbridge Communities. While we provide as much information as we can, we ask that your submissions be timely, concise and provide pertinent content for our readers to aid them during the crisis.

Be well,



Rocky Salperto, Publisher