A First!  Rejoicing With The Torah Outdoors!

On Sunday morning, October 11th Congregation Or Shalom in Orange held its Celebration of Simchat Torah – “Rejoicing with the Torah” – outdoors. Simchat Torah is the annual world-wide celebration of the completion of the reading of the Torah, the first of the bible’s books. “The reason for moving our celebration outdoors was to make this event possible for a larger number of participants, in this age of pandemic awareness,” commented Rabbi Alvin Wainhaus, adding, “Besides, the weather was spectacular!”. Pictured above are Rabbi Wainhaus, President Bob Spaulding and one of the families that attended the celebration.