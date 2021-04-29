The Friends of the Case Memorial Library will present “Fashion in Fiction” by performance artist Kandie Carle. The program will be held on Sunday, May 16 (rain date May 23) in the side parking lot of the Library at 2:00 pm.

In an entertaining show-and-tell on clothing in Jane Austen’s England (early 1800s), Ms. Carle demonstrates how clothing influenced the author’s novels. Alternately dressed in the authentic attire of Elizabeth Bennet and Mr. Darcy, characters in “Pride and Prejudice”, Ms. Carle brings the society of Regency England to life. Her narrative, readings from the author’s novels and personal letters, shows the influence of fashion on the author’s characters, social class, story line, and plot.

Since 1992, Ms. Carle has embraced fashion as a unique way of revealing social life in England during the Regency and Edwardian Periods, 1800-1912. To create her performances, she draws on her extensive background in theater, dance, history and most recently, in literature.

For an afternoon escape to another country in another era, please join your neighbors for a fashionable visit to Olde England to learn how Jane Austen used clothing and fashion to define character and class. Don’t forget to bring your folding chair. Masks and social distancing are required. To register, go to www.casememoriallibrary.org/events.