“A Different Way:  Living Simply in a Complex World” Course being Launched

Everyone is invited to participate in a community led course over Zoom called “A Different Way: Living Simply in a Complex World”. Designed by the Northwest Earth Institute (NWEI.org) this course connects our individual values and actions to the larger picture and helps us to find power to make real change in our lives, communities, and in the world at large.

The course is co-hosted by Massaro Community Farm and the Town of Woodbridge’s Sustainability Task Force. Discussions will take place from 7 – 8 pm every other Wednesday beginning on July 8 and continue through September.

The course book, “A Different Way,” is a collection of articles on the following six topics:

Finding your “Why”: Living a Life of Happiness and Meaning;

Times Change: Busyness, Distraction, and Mindfulness;

Lighten Up! Consume Less, Create More;

Technology: Connection and Disconnection;

Media Literacy: Resisting Materialistic Values;

Moving Forward.

To view the titles and authors of the articles for each of these six topics, see A Different Way and scroll down.

The course is designed to be led by the participants, who share in its facilitation, rather than relying on a teacher. Participants read the course’s curriculum materials between meetings, then gather to discuss them and relate them to their own experience. There are no tests, grades, or credit, but simply an opportunity to learn, get to know fellow residents, have fun, and motivate positive action. Gatherings will be via Zoom and occasionally outside with social distance if our weather and health safety concerns permit.

Anyone interested in finding out more about the course and/or signing up should email Massaro Community Farm at info@massarofarm.org with the subject line “A Different Way course” by June 10th. Please indicate a phone number in your email that you can be reached at to discuss logistics. Those living in the greater Woodbridge, CT area may place an order for the book through the farm at the discounted $25 bulk order price with no shipping costs and pick up their copy at the farm when it arrives. Those who cannot get to the farm may purchase the book directly from the Northwest Earth Institute at https://store.ecochallenge.org/products/a-different-way for $30 plus shipping.