A Bountiful History of Connecticut Food

The Friends of the Case Memorial Library is sponsoring a Zoom program, “The History of Connecticut Food” featuring authors, Eric Lehman and Amy Nawrocki, on Tuesday, March 30 at 7:00pm. They will tell stories about native cultivated crops, raised livestock and harvested fish which have formed a distinctive Connecticut cuisine.

The historical chronology of Connecticut food begins with indigenous crops, such as corn, which was introduced to the colonists by local Native Americans. Over time, the colonists accepted corn as a food choice and created new variations, such as succotash, johnny cakes and hasty pudding. A variety of fruit and berries were made into pies, cobblers and cakes. Shellfish were stirred into a tasty creation, New England Clam Chowder, which has become a traditional favorite.

If you are interested in learning about foods served with a slice of history, go to the Library website to register. The Library will send you a confirmation. On the day of the program, you will receive an e-mail from the Library with the Zoom link to the program.

Eric Lehman and Amy Nawrocki, professors of English at the University of Bridgeport, have authored numerous books about Connecticut and New England topics.