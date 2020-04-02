72nd Annual Connecticut Science & Engineering Fair Results

The Connecticut Science and Engineering Fair (CSEF) — the oldest and most prestigious STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics) event in the state — hosted its 72nd annual fair in an unprecedented way: virtually. Because of the state’s recommendation to restrict large group events to help deter the spread of COVID-19, the CSEF board, along with its director Frank LaBanca, made the difficult decision to cancel the in-person event, but instead to host a digital platform for participants.

Despite the shift in format, the fair received online submissions from 578 middle and high school students. The projects were then evaluated by some 200 fair officials, culminating in an online awards ceremony hosted by LaBanca on Saturday, March 14.

More than 400 awards, totaling more than $200,000, were presented to middle and high school participants, with the seven top high school projects earning the opportunity to compete in the Intel International Science and Engineering Fair (ISEF) Anaheim, California in May. In addition, high school finalists and one eighth-grade project will get the chance to compete at the GENIUS Olympiad, Oswego, N.Y., in June.

Below is a listing of the top award-winners from Amity. To see the full results from the fair visit the CSEF online: ctsciencefair.org/2020/2020-fair-results.

Intel International Science and Engineering Fair Awards

Top Category Winner

The High School Physical Sciences Award went to Abigail Slanski from Amity Regional High School in Woodbridge for her project “Using an Automated Coating System to Optimize Nitric Oxide Release Patterns of Antibacterial Catheters.”