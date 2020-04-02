3 Herons Honored

William Smith College first-year forward Julianna Gong (Hingham, Mass./St. Mark’s) was named the United College Hockey Conference’s Rookie of the Year in a vote by the conference’s coaches. This is the second straight year that a Heron has been voted the conference’s top rookie.

Senior forward Gina Scibetta (Brewerton, N.Y./Central Square) was voted to the first team while junior defender Emily Martino (Orange, Conn./Canterbury) received honorable mention honors for the second straight year.

The trio led William Smith to an 18-8-0 overall record with a 13-3-0 record in UCHC play. The Herons’ 18 wins this season match the program record for wins in a season. William Smith is the North Division’s No. 3 seed in the conference tournament and knocked off Nazareth 3-1 in the quarterfinals. William Smith was back on the ice Saturday, March 7, when it headed to Pine Valley, N.Y., for the semifinals. The Herons took on Manhattanville, the South Division top seed.

A captain, Martino has played in all 26 games for William Smith this season., She has 18 points on five goals and 13 assists. Martino notched a career-high three points in an 8-0 win over King’s on November 9. She added two points in wins over Alvernia, Chatham and Wilkes. On the defensive end of the ice, Martino has blocked 35 shots, second on the team.

In 80 career games, Martino has recorded 54 points on 16 goals and 38 assists. She is sixth on William Smith’s all-time list in assists, seventh in points and ninth in goals.