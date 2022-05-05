We are excited to announce the 2nd Annual Orange Artisan Fest & Vendor Fair is scheduled for Thursday, June 23, 2022 and registration is now open. Once again, the all-outdoor event will be held at the Orange Fairgrounds, from 2:30 to 6:30. Last year’s Artisan Fest was a great success and a nice kick-off to the summer. Small businesses, artisans, and farmers are invited to participate. Vendors and visitors can expect networking, shopping, live music, activities, and food trucks. Sponsors and business vendors will be located under the main tent and artisans and farmers will be located outside ofthe tent in Artisan Row. A registration form is available online at: http://www.orangeedc.com/Forms/form.asp?FormId=9.

Sponsorships are still available. Please contact us if you would like to review the sponsor benefit package. We are looking forward to a great event!