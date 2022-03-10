2022 Scholastic Award Winners

Every year Amity High School enters the CT Scholastic Art Awards competition. Schools that have 7-12th graders can submit a selection of works in different categories. There are single artwork submissions and portfolio submission opportunities for each school as well. This year our Amity students did a great job, and the visual art department is proud of them.

The three Photography awards went to Alexandra Louros, 12, of Orange, Amanda Koola, 10, of Woodbridge and Ben Frazier, 11, of Bethany all received the Silver Key. Grace Lodewick, 12, of Woodbridge, received an Honorable Mention in Drawing, and Eveleen, 12, of Orange, received the Silver Key in Printmaking. Congratulations to the above-mentioned students, their exceptional work and the manner in which they represent Amity.

Ben Frazier Submission

Eveleen Submission

Amanda Koola Submission

Grace Lodewick Submission