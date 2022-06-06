2022-2023 Amity Regional School District Proposed Budget For 3rd Referendum

The initial Amity Regional School District Budget was set at a 3.99% increase higher than the current fiscal year.
After the failed referendum on May 3, 2022, 3 positions were removed from the operational budget: the Instructional Coach for Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion, an Administrative Assistant, and a Custodian. A second referendum was held on May 24, 2022 with the budget set at 3.59% higher than the current year. This referendum did not pass.
On Tuesday, May 31, 2022, the Board of Education reduced the budget to 3.19% above the current year. To reach that amount, the following cuts were made:
|5/24/2022 BUDGET
|$53,553,973
|3.59%
|Lower Medical Reserve to 18%
|$ 127,849
|.25% decrease
|0.2 Administrative Assistant
|$ 16,000
|.03% decrease
|Reduction in Force – School Health Aid
|$ 36,803
|.07% decrease
|Decrease OPEB Funding
|$ 11,758
|.02% decrease
|Decrease Legal Assistance line item
|$ 11,758
|.02% decrease
|NEW PROPOPSED BUDGET as of 6/2/2022
|$53,349,805
|3.19%
The next referendum to vote on the Amity budget will be Tuesday, June 14, 2022 from 6:00 am – 8:00 pm. Polling will be in the following locations:
- Bethany – Bethany Town Hall;
- Orange – High Plains Community Center;
- Woodbridge – Library Meeting Room (10 Newton Road).