2022-2023 Amity Regional School District Proposed Budget For 3rd Referendum

The initial Amity Regional School District Budget was set at a 3.99% increase higher than the current fiscal year.

After the failed referendum on May 3, 2022, 3 positions were removed from the operational budget: the Instructional Coach for Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion, an Administrative Assistant, and a Custodian. A second referendum was held on May 24, 2022 with the budget set at 3.59% higher than the current year. This referendum did not pass.

On Tuesday, May 31, 2022, the Board of Education reduced the budget to 3.19% above the current year. To reach that amount, the following cuts were made:

5/24/2022 BUDGET $53,553,973 3.59% Lower Medical Reserve to 18% $ 127,849 .25% decrease 0.2 Administrative Assistant $ 16,000 .03% decrease Reduction in Force – School Health Aid $ 36,803 .07% decrease Decrease OPEB Funding $ 11,758 .02% decrease Decrease Legal Assistance line item $ 11,758 .02% decrease NEW PROPOPSED BUDGET as of 6/2/2022 $53,349,805 3.19%

The next referendum to vote on the Amity budget will be Tuesday, June 14, 2022 from 6:00 am – 8:00 pm. Polling will be in the following locations: